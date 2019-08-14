Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas (ERIC) SI Decreased By 37.29%

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 65,265 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 482,868 shares with $128.68M value, down from 548,133 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $137.70B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 2.10 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas (NASDAQ:ERIC) had a decrease of 37.29% in short interest. ERIC’s SI was 7.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 37.29% from 11.77 million shares previously. With 6.44M avg volume, 1 days are for Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s short sellers to cover ERIC’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 5.32M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sinch AB (publ): Interim Report January â€“ June 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Agillic presents H1 2019 report: ARR grew with 50% and new initiatives to further accelerate the business are disclosed – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chi-Med Reports 2019 Interim Results and Provides Updates on Key Clinical Programs – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cyber Security 1 AB: H1 2019 Results Stockholm Stock Exchange:CYB1 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New number of shares and votes in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trust Co Of Vermont has 5,146 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Llc has 3,797 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Glaxis Lc holds 7,100 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 151,965 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 615,192 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd reported 78,272 shares stake. Brave Asset Incorporated owns 0.34% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,278 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com reported 4,920 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Company invested in 8,241 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.06 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 4.97 million shares. Smithfield Tru Commerce reported 0.06% stake. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 2.71M shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In holds 50,247 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $250 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15.