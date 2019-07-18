Two Creeks Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Visa (V); As Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Valuation Rose, American National Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 3.81 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, down from 227,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 5.10M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp has 0.25% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 631,443 shares. Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 987,211 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 59,744 were reported by Valicenti Advisory. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) has 7,900 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,054 shares. Birmingham Cap Al holds 3,175 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 106,109 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,120 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust reported 1,004 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability owns 8,665 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc reported 0.09% stake. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 8,719 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,193 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 44,762 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 17,676 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,944 shares. Chemung Canal Tru has 2.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 66,006 shares. Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited owns 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,000 shares. Moreover, Biondo Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 243,940 shares. Skylands Ltd Llc holds 1.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 90,000 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winfield Assoc holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,209 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns Inc holds 0.83% or 15,179 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Group reported 3.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Numerixs Investment Techs holds 52,408 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).