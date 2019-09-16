Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN); Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Held by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 81,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 989,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.93 million, up from 907,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 47,216 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 552.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 202,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 239,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, up from 36,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 2.17M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 9,900 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 13,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,006 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Btim Corp has invested 0.27% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Kornitzer Management Ks reported 189,516 shares. Architects reported 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 598,517 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 22,510 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has 7,732 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 8,536 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 2,009 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,215 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 3,520 shares. Voya Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 19,609 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison invested in 3,514 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Swedbank has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 66,472 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,520 shares. Wms Prns Limited Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,294 shares. 46,451 are owned by Altfest L J And Incorporated. Schafer Cullen Capital Management accumulated 357,699 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,444 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2.14 million shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12.19 million shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Natixis Advisors LP has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 147,431 were reported by Bancshares Of Hawaii. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).