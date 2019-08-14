Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Position; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Boosted By $647,325 Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 65.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp acquired 374,191 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 943,591 shares with $103.30 million value, up from 569,400 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $73.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 5.04M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 4.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 2,877 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 63,484 shares with $14.30 million value, up from 60,607 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $41.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 787,802 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of stock or 118,342 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W.