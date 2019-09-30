Twitter (TWTR) Stock Value Rose While Parus Finance Uk LTD Lowered Position; U S Global Investors Has Trimmed Holding in B2gold (BTG) as Share Value Rose

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 41.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 201,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 288,900 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $876,000, down from 490,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 4.17 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 78.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 719,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 191,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, down from 911,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 3.30M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,363 shares to 9,619 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $70.83M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.29M for 103.13 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.