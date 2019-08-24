Twitter (TWTR) Stake Maintained by Srs Investment Management Llc; Pg&E (PCG) Stock Declined While Silver Point Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.61 million, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 12.83M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) – Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E overlooking too many trees in fire prevention effort, report says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kensico reported 2.90 million shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 0.01% or 656,747 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 217,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 931,800 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 1.04M shares. First Wilshire Secs Management reported 171,577 shares stake. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.07% or 13,425 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 2,000 shares. Oakworth invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Oz Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 112,100 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 14,000 shares. Anchorage Cap Gp Ltd Co reported 14.9% stake. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Daiwa Securities stated it has 13,475 shares.