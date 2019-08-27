Twitter (TWTR) Stake Maintained by Srs Investment Management Llc; Capwealth Advisors Raised Centurylink Com (CTL) Stake by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 6.10 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.61 million, up from 4.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 6.15 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natl Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 0.04% stake. Destination Wealth accumulated 2,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Communications Of Vermont holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 607,583 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated holds 4.81 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 40 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 964,597 shares. Usca Ria holds 29,700 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 439 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt owns 108,000 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.07% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 7,427 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raging Capital Mgmt holds 558,000 shares. Hap Trading holds 0.47% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 161,060 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp reported 1.73M shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 89,463 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 31,957 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru reported 0% stake. Clean Yield Group invested in 1,750 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 14,688 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 55,596 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Acr Alpine Cap Research Ltd Liability Com reported 122.03 million shares. Burns J W & Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 30,297 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability invested in 123 shares. Guyasuta Investment accumulated 135,687 shares. Temasek Hldgs (Private) stated it has 8.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Auxier Asset has 46,400 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27,031 shares to 309,011 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

