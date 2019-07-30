Twitter (TWTR) Stake Maintained by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc; Western Union Co (WU) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Decreased Position by $7.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 114,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 769,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30 million, up from 654,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 7.22 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 400,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.93 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.37M, down from 6.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Frontier Corporation to Acquire United Family Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Union declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Western Union Analysts Review Q1 Miss; Mizuho Calls Stock ‘Value Trap’ – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Western Union (WU) Collaborates with UK Post Office to Offer Digital International Payments – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.73 million for 10.91 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 17,002 shares to 239,395 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 35,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Polaris Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.58% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 2.06M shares. Ariel Investments Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1.88M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 673,694 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 11,611 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.22% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 2.30 million shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 850,217 shares. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 45,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clarkston Cap Ltd Com has 6.97% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 11.39 million shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Torray Limited Liability Com invested in 490,861 shares. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Mgmt Lc has 3.37% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co accumulated 85,490 shares. New York-based Riverpark Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.15% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 108,208 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd accumulated 55,700 shares. Two Sigma Ltd accumulated 6,775 shares. 27,517 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Marshall Wace Llp owns 6,948 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Co stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 31,735 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 1,175 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bamco New York has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 2,165 shares. Hilltop invested in 15,416 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Financial Corp In has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Twitter Temporarily Goes Down, Becomes A Trending Hashtag Anyway – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Some users see Twitter outage (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, Alibaba and Micron – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Twitter Succeeds Where Apple Stock Falters – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Intel, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 19,740 shares to 4,770 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 176,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,430 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).