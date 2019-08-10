Twitter (TWTR) Stake Maintained by Financial Architects Inc; Apple (AAPL) Holder Wealth Architects Upped Its Position by $355,320 as Share Price Rose

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 6983% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 14,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 10.35 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W And Co Ny has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,634 shares. Pinnacle holds 0% or 20,836 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management reported 41,647 shares. Sather Financial Group Inc has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rmb Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.93% or 194,100 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company reported 5.33% stake. Mufg Americas Holdings invested in 474,785 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc owns 46,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moneta Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.5% or 80,832 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill & Assocs invested in 6,889 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Capital Advisors Ok has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,630 shares. King Wealth invested in 1.88% or 31,670 shares. Golub Group Incorporated Lc has 4.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,038 shares to 44,040 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 17,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company has 67,750 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 6,775 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 633,593 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. New York-based J Goldman Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.44% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 7,435 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Utd Financial Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 21,746 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 60,300 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 77,797 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 102,000 were reported by Andra Ap. Amp Capital Investors reported 0.04% stake. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 136,228 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Community Bankshares Na reported 0% stake. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 21,300 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

