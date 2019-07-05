Twitter (TWTR) Stake Held by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased by $1.42 Million Its Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 11,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.77 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 19,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 64,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 4.07M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank holds 828,280 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.37% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.36% or 343,137 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 3.89 million shares. Communication Of Vermont holds 129,159 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Guardian Investment Mgmt owns 14,440 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth invested 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 0.25% or 20,640 shares in its portfolio. 2,621 were accumulated by Sand Hill Limited Liability. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested in 84,299 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor holds 2.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.13M shares. Moreover, Df Dent & has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,152 shares. Tctc Ltd Llc stated it has 1.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 570,565 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $204.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (NYSE:RBA) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,691 shares, and cut its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Brown-Forman (BF.B) Withstand Tariff-Related Perils? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 11,165 shares to 13,018 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 5,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,712 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).