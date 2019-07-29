Twitter (TWTR) Stake Has Upped by New York State Teachers Retirement System; As American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Shares Declined, Holder Ionic Capital Management Cut Its Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 38,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.09 million, up from 967,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91B market cap company. The stock increased 8.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 57.53M shares traded or 342.25% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares to 848,533 shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.54 million for 5.31 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Generation Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 38,119 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.77% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 3.52 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 28,804 shares. 304 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Fincl Services Corp stated it has 238 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated reported 13,620 shares stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 387,800 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,768 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.04% or 36.03 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 129,287 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,369 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 45,169 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 66,986 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 53,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 13,066 shares.

