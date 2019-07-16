Twitter (TWTR) Shares Rose While Leonard Green Partners LP Has Upped by $2.56 Million Its Position; Corda Investment Management Trimmed Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake by $451,673

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 7.71 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc analyzed 2,771 shares as the company's stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, down from 189,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $101.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $170.2. About 293,116 shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf by 14,985 shares to 516,485 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB) by 44,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.