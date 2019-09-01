Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Lifted Holding; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Penn Davis Mcfarland Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 8.63 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 34,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.70M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.40M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,695 shares to 43,313 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,842 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin holds 3,725 shares. Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 2,100 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.47% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 37,445 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Gp has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 18,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Natixis Advsr LP has 426,107 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company accumulated 29,316 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,459 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1.39M shares. Manchester Ltd Company reported 2,329 shares.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Twitter Stock Offers â€˜Aâ€™-Rated Growth – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap: Next Twitter At Best – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Investors face a crisis 10 times worse than the â€˜Quant Quake,â€™ hedge fund warns – MarketWatch” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter charges China with Hong Kong disinfo operation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: McDonaldâ€™s, Twitter and Micron Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,587 shares to 185,368 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 46,912 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested in 0.03% or 18,447 shares. Court Place Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 34,228 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 175,525 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.75% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 92,693 shares. 381,384 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 1.55M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 206 were reported by First Personal Fincl Serv. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited stated it has 139,772 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 18.71 million shares. Sabal Tru accumulated 2.24% or 1.26 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp reported 0.08% stake.