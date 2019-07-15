Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Has Lowered Position by $357,760; As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Valuation Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Raised Holding

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 11,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 48,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 9.46M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 295.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 21,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,836 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 7,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 95,982 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 21.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 83,557 shares to 21,643 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 69,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,578 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mercury Insurance Names the Safest and Most Affordable Vehicles to Insure for College Grads – Benzinga” on May 17, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Why Mercury General (MCY) is a Great Dividend Stock – Zacks.com” published on August 24, 2018, Insurancejournal.com published: “AM Best Downgrades Ratings of Mercury in California, Wildfires a Factor – Insurance Journal” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2017 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These dividend stocks beat the Dow and S&P 500 through thick and thin – MarketWatch” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Company invested in 1.52M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr has invested 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Vanguard accumulated 2.62M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 37,987 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 17,031 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 35,298 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 59,934 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 8,020 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 12,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 70,075 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 5,199 are held by Utah Retirement.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $25,430 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 11,994 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co invested in 0% or 60,865 shares. Blackrock holds 46.84M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Capital Assocs Ny owns 6,700 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 177,307 shares stake. Regions Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 3,185 shares. 874 were accumulated by Essex Investment Mgmt Lc. 1.43 million are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Mufg Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 29,778 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 163,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group reported 1.11 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Pinterest Stock Very Well May Be the Best Alternative to Facebook – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twitter’s Stock May Be Heading To New Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Facebook vs. Twitter – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Spend Face-to-Face Time With Your Friends, it is Healthy – Live Trading News” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter Succeeds Where Apple Stock Falters – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $69.17M for 107.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.