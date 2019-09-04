Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Increased Its Stake; Grimes & Company Upped Stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) as Stock Value Rose

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 80,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, up from 78,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 253,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.91 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 16.16 million shares traded or 22.29% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.23 million shares to 365,100 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares to 11,565 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

