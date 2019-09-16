Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $21.64 Million as Share Price Rose; As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position by $704,730

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 232,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.52M, down from 237,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 2.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 636,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.26M, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 3.66M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.31M for 106.98 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 111,236 shares to 275,266 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 51,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.