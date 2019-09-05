Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Synovus Financial Has Lowered Its Stake; Elm Ridge Management Holding in Lear (LEA) Has Lifted by $710,370

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 97.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 37,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 1,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 38,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 11.56M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.33. About 664,529 shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 143,111 shares to 211,877 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 12,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,209 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 23,884 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 34,597 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Company has invested 0.28% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pictet Asset Management reported 50,848 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,545 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited has invested 1% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Com invested 1.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fmr reported 1.31M shares. Raymond James Service holds 20,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 1,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company reported 315 shares stake. Cibc owns 14,685 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,269 shares to 29,346 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

