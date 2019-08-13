Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Increased Position by $1.82 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Motley Fool Asset Management Increased by $461,772 Its Stake

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 55,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 294,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, up from 239,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 6.77 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,783 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 7,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.19M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 14,142 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Limited Co has 1.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,210 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 2,716 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Fulton Bancorporation Na invested in 11,403 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Fund invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Nj has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cwm Ltd reported 17,642 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Com reported 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sigma Planning Corp holds 29,629 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 73,595 shares. Spears Abacus Lc reported 2,259 shares. Capital World has invested 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rowland Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 1,572 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ftb Advisors accumulated 5,970 shares. Blackrock holds 46.84 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 2,142 shares. Nikko Asset Americas invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, J Goldman & Limited Partnership has 0.44% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fdx holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 37,445 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ruggie Cap Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 100 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 294,389 shares. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Hilton Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 1,175 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,745 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,418 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

