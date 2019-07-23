Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Upped Stake; As Kohls (KSS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Decreased by $11.33 Million Its Position

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 3.37M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.61 million, up from 4.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 8.24 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.39M for 7.91 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Butensky Cohen Fincl Security has 1.47% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 29,535 shares. Texas-based Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 0.38% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Qs Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 25,874 shares. Btc Capital Management reported 33,717 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 3,376 shares. 61,885 were reported by Franklin Resources Inc. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 4,802 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital reported 3,995 shares. 820 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invests. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Earnest Partners Ltd Company owns 86 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc invested in 3,200 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) by 153,842 shares to 154,133 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

