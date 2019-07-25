Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $882,720 as Stock Rose; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.34 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 27,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 258,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 13.30 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp analyzed 27,255 shares as the company's stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.57 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.20 million, down from 5.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $78.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 2.11 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga" on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Mondelez: Executing Superbly, But Valuation Stretched – Seeking Alpha" published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq" on April 22, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,787 shares to 292,148 shares, valued at $342.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 20,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsore.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,130 shares to 12,879 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,992 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Twitter Trades Higher After Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga" on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Twitter Is Moving In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha" published on May 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "After Blowout Q3, Twitter Earnings Ahead With Focus On User Growth – Benzinga" on February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.