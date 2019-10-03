Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Increased Its Stake by $8.68 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Maintains Stake in Shutterstock (SSTK)

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 24.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 255,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.61M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 4.49 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 101,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 3.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.51 million, up from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 32,800 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF WEBDAM, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 3,925 shares to 106,794 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 20,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,159 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbv Technologies S A by 59,246 shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $30.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 124,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,502 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.