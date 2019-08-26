Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Boosted Stake; Argentiere Capital Ag Upped Its Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Stake by $1.62 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 3.35M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 570,025 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 135,081 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 182,281 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Banque Pictet Cie reported 6,947 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 0.02% or 144,563 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 7,435 shares. Covington holds 0.01% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtn reported 36,000 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 330 shares. Highlander Capital Lc reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank has 14,090 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability reported 19,185 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 14,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

