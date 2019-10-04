Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Hap Trading Upped Its Stake by $3.70 Million; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Intel Com (INTC) by $743,822

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 7.17M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 473.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 108,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 131,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 4.22M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.66M shares to 260,892 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 153,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Johns Investment Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Everence Cap owns 12,505 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Company holds 0.54% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 111,900 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 1,445 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 6,767 shares stake. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,775 shares. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 299,322 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 297,874 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.11 million shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 1,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated has 12,284 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Incorporated reported 730,414 shares.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are Social Media Users Abandoning Facebook and Instagram? – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), The Stock That Zoomed 118% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 9 – Benzinga” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) lets users sideline unwanted direct messages – Live Trading News” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kamala Harris Wants Twitter To Kick President Off Service, Says Trump Tweets Violate Harassment Prohibition – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 656,311 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp owns 73.35 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 40,161 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus stated it has 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 96,843 shares. Moreover, Martin & Inc Tn has 0.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.38% or 19,489 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 2.44M shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company reported 94,352 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc has 0.55% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 138,805 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney holds 1.97% or 183,206 shares in its portfolio. S&T Financial Bank Pa reported 141,852 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 494,660 shares. Winfield Assocs Inc holds 0.08% or 3,130 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Intel Stock Takes a Hit With Competitors in Microsoft Event Spotlight – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Can’t Catch a Break on China – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Partners with Olympics Committee, Organizers to Drive Tokyo 2020 with Advanced Tech and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Collaborating with Å KODA AUTO University – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 21,820 shares to 55,572 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc Com (NYSE:FL) by 30,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.