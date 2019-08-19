Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Decreased Holding by $3.20 Million; Global Thematic Partners Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $16.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 100,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 18,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 118,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 9.14M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 88,092 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 540,169 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.71 million, up from 452,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $202.11. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blue Capital stated it has 1,141 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability reported 75,335 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Mgmt Grp owns 33,217 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 82,267 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.03% or 1,533 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1,812 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 6,100 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,403 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 727 shares. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 142,841 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Ckw Financial Grp reported 525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16,293 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $78.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 494,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,179 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 408 are held by Farmers And Merchants Investments. First Republic owns 184,508 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commerce Retail Bank has 10,543 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.29 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 3.45M shares. Adage Cap Prns Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Pnc Serv reported 105,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.28 million shares stake. Aristotle Mgmt reported 10.75M shares. Davenport & Lc holds 19,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 57,858 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 107,867 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.12% or 65,040 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St." on July 21, 2019