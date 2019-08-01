Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; United Capital Financial Advisers Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $3.00 Million; Share Value Rose

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 29,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 748,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.81 million, up from 719,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Charter Communications Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Twitter (TWTR) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16 million, down from 3,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Twitter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 28.48 million shares traded or 116.16% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Etf (VXF) by 10,446 shares to 44,718 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVX) by 764,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 98,472 shares to 99,113 shares, valued at $4.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imbk Comm (NYSE:CM) by 54,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper (NYSE:IP).

