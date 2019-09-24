Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $845,920; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $17.30 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 63,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 314,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.39 million, down from 377,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $267. About 1.22M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter (TWTR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 235,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 260,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 9.52 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 370.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Pays A 0.5% In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Medical Equipment Stock Buy Now: CryoLife, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 52,750 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $190.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 2.07% or 14,512 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.86M shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.28% or 4.64 million shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp owns 7,497 shares. Family holds 1.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,496 shares. Natl Pension Serv owns 0.2% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 217,510 shares. 21,916 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Driehaus Cap Ltd Company owns 1,300 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cambridge Trust invested in 0.01% or 834 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi invested in 0.2% or 2,700 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.07% or 3,707 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,700 shares. Alkeon Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: McDonaldâ€™s, Twitter and Micron Technology – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Presidential Election Is a Twitter Stock Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Blocked Chinese Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) accounts targeted Beijing critics – Live Trading News” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Cisco, Twitter And More – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Positive Catalysts, AMD Stock Remains Priced For Perfection – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl C by 1,113 shares to 10,792 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 108.45 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 221,243 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co reported 131,931 shares. 246,382 are owned by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Sigma Investment Counselors invested in 6,744 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Llc reported 6,273 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 13,799 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 276,497 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 33,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 82,561 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 185,892 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Whittier has invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Whitnell & has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 59,700 shares.