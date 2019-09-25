Twitter (TWTR) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; Paragon Capital Management Decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $615,000

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter (TWTR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 235,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 260,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.41M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $229.03. About 1.62 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.71M shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Regal Investment Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Westover Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 10,762 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 34,005 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. 798,916 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Tremblant Capital Grp Inc stated it has 2.61 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 6,700 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation reported 185,892 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 1.29M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability invested in 13,692 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd holds 6,775 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 789 shares.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 106.58 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,170 shares to 14,890 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Lc has 12,492 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 6,261 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.19% or 106,880 shares. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn holds 0.07% or 2,544 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schaller Inv Grp Inc reported 2,534 shares. Paloma Prtn accumulated 1,233 shares. Advisory Services Net Lc invested in 9,678 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.33% or 4,495 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 1,497 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Limited Co owns 25,087 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Capital reported 1,750 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 1.07M are held by Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation. Aspiriant Lc invested in 7,366 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.