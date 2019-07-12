Twitter (TWTR) Position Upped by Leonard Green Partners Lp; Boeing Co The (BA) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Lifted Position by $353,568 as Market Value Declined

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 3.50 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co The (BA) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 928 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $364.14. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,955 shares. 43,984 were reported by Gsa Prtn Llp. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 3.99 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 3.37 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Kingfisher Cap Limited Co reported 29,316 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 60,300 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 31,735 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 9,185 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 585,829 shares. Srb Corp invested in 22,592 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Company owns 45,253 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares to 275 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,626 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).