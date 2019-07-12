Twitter (TWTR) Position Lifted by Diam Company Ltd; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $519,760

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 313.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 251,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,964 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 7.56M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.31M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.58 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

