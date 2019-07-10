Twitter (TWTR) Position Has Lifted by Leonard Green Partners Lp; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Boosted Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 432,410 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 5.85 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Snap Stock Is Cheaper and Safer Than It Was in 2017 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Twitter Gets To $55 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Free speech vs. abuse debate rages on – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Home Depot shoppers threaten to boycott after learning the co-founder gave millions to help elect Trump – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter: Stagnation In Margin Process Continues To Cause Doubts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Korea Corp holds 0.02% or 139,044 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 1.62M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 10.76M shares. Tru Com Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 900 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Lc owns 14,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 81,105 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 109,819 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.06% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Carroll Finance stated it has 504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2,450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 15,293 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 578 shares. Macquarie Gp invested in 4,128 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 41,065 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Regions Fin owns 7,344 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 177,463 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 45,502 shares. Logan owns 0.32% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 63,667 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.82% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 45,896 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.06% or 258,720 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 0.28% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 133,853 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.03% or 38,750 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 21,520 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R had sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares to 506,547 shares, valued at $40.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,369 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Microchip Technology At $75, Earn 7.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Single-Port USB Smart Hub ICs Optimize System Costs for Automotive Manufacturers – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: MCHP, ESRX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2018.