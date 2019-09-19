Twitter (TWTR) Market Value Rose While Srs Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Columbus Circle Investors Has Raised Position in Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) by $1.75 Million as Valuation Declined

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 5.73M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.81M, down from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 5.79M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 37.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 146,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The hedge fund held 533,636 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, up from 387,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 619,677 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 107.45 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9.29 million activity.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27,951 shares to 135,551 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 30,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,796 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.