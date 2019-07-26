Twitter (TWTR) Holding Maintained by Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc; Grisanti Capital Management Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 7,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 44,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.47. About 18.80 million shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook CFO: User Numbers in Europe Could Be Impacted by Rollout of New Privacy Law; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video); 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 20/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on law firm investigating Facebook withdrawn; 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company:

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.24% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 48.47M shares traded or 293.08% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 9,338 shares to 19,230 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 218,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,923 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Prns Equity Management Ltd Llc reported 8.3% stake. 6,663 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd. Kenmare Prtn Ltd Co holds 14.41% or 69,200 shares. Bartlett And Ltd owns 85,718 shares. General American Invsts stated it has 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Srs Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.69M shares. 1.79M are held by Korea Invest Corporation. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clark Cap Mgmt Grp invested in 178,938 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 27,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.4% or 6.55M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 318,221 shares. Hap Trading Limited accumulated 1.04% or 69,893 shares. Markston Ltd Liability accumulated 1.54% or 78,888 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Overbought? One Simple Gauge Nobody’s Using – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Twitter stock options ready for 10% post-earnings move Friday, but that’s less than usual – MarketWatch” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Smith Micro Software Jumps On Upbeat Q2 Results; Merit Medical Systems Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter Might Be One Of The Top Picks For The Next Year – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hyperloop Test Pod Breaks Speed Record And Wins The Annual Hyperloop Pod Competition – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.