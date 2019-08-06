Twitter (TWTR) Holding Has Upped by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp; Greylin Investment Mangement Holds Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 19,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 83,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 64,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 4.51M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.67. About 2.45 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 11,165 shares to 13,018 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,888 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc has 0.1% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 607,583 shares. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 14,750 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Korea Invest has 0.02% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 139,044 shares. Scotia Capital has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Farmers Trust invested 0.83% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Sun Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1,243 shares. Da Davidson & owns 140,745 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 33,587 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 22,750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Maverick Cap invested 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Synovus Corp accumulated 0% or 1,140 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,100 shares to 142,725 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,670 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).