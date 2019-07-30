Twitter (TWTR) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Upped Its Position by $882,720 as Stock Rose; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake as Stock Value Declined

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,144 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 49,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 3.66M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS AIRLINE EXPECTS MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS THERE ARE NO OTHER REPORTS OF INJURIES; 18/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight forced to land after bird strike day after plane engine explodes…; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines fatality after engine failure; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2Q RASM Down 1%-3%; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises brave passengers, crew on deadly Southwest Airlines flight; 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Completes Engine Inspections

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 27,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 258,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 19.80 million shares traded or 51.99% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $646.24 million for 11.11 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Warren Buffett's 4 Airline Holdings – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha" published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Twitter Stock Soared Friday – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "After Blowout Q3, Twitter Earnings Ahead With Focus On User Growth – Benzinga" published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Free speech vs. abuse debate rages on – Seeking Alpha" on July 10, 2019.

