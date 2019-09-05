Twitter (TWTR) Holder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Increased Stake; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Boosted Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake by $888,251; Stock Price Rose

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 79,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 911,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 831,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 3.39 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 228 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003)

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monarch Casino & Resort Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Net Revenue of $64.4 Million, Net Income of $10.9 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 Million – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monarch Casino & Resort: Even Cheaper, Valuation Remains A Concern – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “PENN vs. MCRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.02% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 23,221 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 131,956 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Int invested in 8,605 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 200,221 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Zacks Mgmt stated it has 29,195 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 52 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.03% or 8,530 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Llc reported 109,259 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 174,000 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Com. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).