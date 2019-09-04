Twitter (TWTR) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Lifted Holding; Franklin Resources Holds Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 24,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 168,063 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, up from 143,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 4.49M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 11.33M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 154,244 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 95,266 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0% stake. Private Wealth Advsr invested in 0.35% or 28,665 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 270,509 shares stake. Nikko Asset Americas holds 2.20M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 692,941 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 1,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 3.29M are owned by Eagle Asset Management. Jacobs Communication Ca, a California-based fund reported 16,080 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cleararc Cap stated it has 17,685 shares. 45,253 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc. Hrt Llc owns 0.13% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 26,289 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 604,899 shares. Security Natl holds 200 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 7,919 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 278,968 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Waddell & Reed owns 0.42% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.82 million shares. First Natl Tru Comm holds 0.11% or 18,285 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd owns 16,885 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 3,798 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 33,929 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,000 shares. 97,267 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Beech Hill, New York-based fund reported 42,326 shares. 111,013 are held by Campbell Newman Asset. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.6% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 69,896 shares to 6.58 million shares, valued at $588.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).