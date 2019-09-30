Twitter (TWTR) Holder Hap Trading Lifted Stake by $3.70 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Position Has Boosted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $588,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $265.35. About 4.24 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 473.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 108,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 131,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 4.74 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Streaming Wars: Literally Everybody Is Striking Back Against Netflix – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Is Not â€˜Game Overâ€™ for Roku Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Chill: 2 Tasty Dips to Snap Up – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated Llc holds 0.02% or 1,123 shares. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.52% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisory Networks Lc reported 0.17% stake. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 19,776 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company holds 13,088 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 15,746 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 32,546 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt invested in 666 shares. 35,000 are held by Firsthand Cap Mngmt. Roosevelt Inv Grp accumulated 0.06% or 1,495 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 4,160 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser reported 1,413 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hm Payson & has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Burney Co has 1,248 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 17,531 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Plc stated it has 74,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Zweig, Alabama-based fund reported 392,795 shares. Nuwave Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,069 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,124 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 185,892 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 12,284 shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap has 0.76% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 695,847 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 66,085 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 8,419 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd has 95,490 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 179,839 are held by Creative Planning. Ingalls And Snyder Lc owns 7,415 shares. Blackrock owns 48.22M shares.