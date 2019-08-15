Twitter (TWTR) Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lifted Position by $316,000; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Trimmed Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $610,080

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $10.1 during the last trading session, reaching $285.77. About 617,102 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 37.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 9,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 36,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 26,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 10.57 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 17,504 shares to 249,335 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,161 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 240,437 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corp accumulated 312,541 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Communications has 0.02% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Tci Wealth accumulated 2,531 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 3.45M shares. Hap Trading Ltd has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 363,785 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 182,775 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.08% or 195,891 shares. Hilltop accumulated 0.11% or 15,416 shares. Sei Invs Communications stated it has 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moody Bankshares Trust Division holds 994 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl by 76,349 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Index (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 2,100 shares. Waddell And Reed owns 290,596 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Co reported 39,778 shares stake. Invesco holds 509,122 shares. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 7,957 shares. 12 West Management Lp reported 482,338 shares. Jane Street Lc owns 8,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset reported 1.25% stake. Brinker Capital stated it has 28,700 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 465,147 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Mairs & has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,000 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 65 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 108,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 12,186 shares or 0.06% of the stock.