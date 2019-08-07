Twitter (TWTR) Holder Allstate Lowered Stake by $344,832; As Uniqure N V F (QURE) Shares Rose, Doheny Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 10,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 35,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 46,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 14.13M shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 306,126 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 9,817 shares to 31,545 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 2,359 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 28,665 shares. Allen Management Limited Company owns 401,524 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 76,861 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 5,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1,592 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 67,750 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc has invested 0.16% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Security Trust has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 65,040 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has 27,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.1% or 14,484 shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $82.05 million for 104.33 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,850 shares to 33,150 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,905 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.