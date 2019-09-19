Twitter Inc. (TWTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 38 10.09 N/A 1.72 24.58 Travelzoo 15 1.19 N/A 0.43 29.19

Table 1 highlights Twitter Inc. and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Travelzoo appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Twitter Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Twitter Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Twitter Inc. and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1% Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Twitter Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Travelzoo’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Twitter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Travelzoo which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Twitter Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Travelzoo.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Twitter Inc. and Travelzoo.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00

Twitter Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.96% and an $40 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Twitter Inc. and Travelzoo has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.7% and 36.1%. Twitter Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Travelzoo has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year Twitter Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Travelzoo.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Twitter Inc. beats Travelzoo.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.