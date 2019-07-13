Twitter Inc. (TWTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 34 9.19 N/A 1.72 22.02 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.47 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Twitter Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 0.00% 20.6% 13.4% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -46.9% -23%

Risk & Volatility

Twitter Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twitter Inc. Its rival China Finance Online Co. Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Twitter Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Twitter Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Twitter Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.35% and an $41 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71% of Twitter Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of China Finance Online Co. Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Twitter Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. -1.76% 9.19% 21.79% 11.21% 13.51% 31.87% China Finance Online Co. Limited -14.78% -34.23% -8.41% -44% -51.24% 8.89%

For the past year Twitter Inc. has stronger performance than China Finance Online Co. Limited

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.