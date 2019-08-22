Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 36 10.04 N/A 1.72 24.58 Upwork Inc. 18 6.08 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1% Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Twitter Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Upwork Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Twitter Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upwork Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Twitter Inc. and Upwork Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Twitter Inc. has an average target price of $40, and a -6.54% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Upwork Inc. is $24, which is potential 60.75% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Upwork Inc. is looking more favorable than Twitter Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Twitter Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.8% of Upwork Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Twitter Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Upwork Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22% Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22%

For the past year Twitter Inc. had bullish trend while Upwork Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Twitter Inc. beats Upwork Inc.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.