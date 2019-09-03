Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Contrasting side by side

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 37 9.78 N/A 1.72 24.58 TechTarget Inc. 19 5.18 N/A 0.50 46.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TechTarget Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Twitter Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Twitter Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than TechTarget Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Twitter Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TechTarget Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Twitter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, TechTarget Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. TechTarget Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twitter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Twitter Inc. and TechTarget Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.21% for Twitter Inc. with consensus price target of $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Twitter Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.5% of TechTarget Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Twitter Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TechTarget Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22% TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53%

For the past year Twitter Inc. has weaker performance than TechTarget Inc.

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats TechTarget Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.