Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Twitter Inc. has 69.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Twitter Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Twitter Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.60% 12.10% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Twitter Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. N/A 36 24.58 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Twitter Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Twitter Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

With consensus price target of $40, Twitter Inc. has a potential downside of -2.44%. The peers have a potential upside of 69.46%. Based on the results shown earlier, Twitter Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twitter Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Twitter Inc. has stronger performance than Twitter Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Twitter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Twitter Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Twitter Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twitter Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.61 shows that Twitter Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Twitter Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Twitter Inc.’s competitors beat Twitter Inc.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.