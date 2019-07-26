Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Comparing side by side

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 35 10.09 N/A 1.72 22.02 Care.com Inc. 18 1.89 N/A 1.26 11.76

Table 1 demonstrates Twitter Inc. and Care.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Care.com Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Twitter Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Twitter Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Twitter Inc. and Care.com Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 0.00% 20.6% 13.4% Care.com Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Twitter Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. Competitively, Care.com Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Twitter Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Care.com Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Twitter Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Care.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Twitter Inc. and Care.com Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Care.com Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Twitter Inc.’s downside potential is -1.25% at a $41 consensus price target. Competitively Care.com Inc. has an average price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 121.16%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Care.com Inc. is looking more favorable than Twitter Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Twitter Inc. and Care.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71% and 70.9% respectively. 0.4% are Twitter Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Care.com Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. -1.76% 9.19% 21.79% 11.21% 13.51% 31.87% Care.com Inc. -9.31% -6.39% -39.76% -18.28% -20.56% -23.36%

For the past year Twitter Inc. has 31.87% stronger performance while Care.com Inc. has -23.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Care.com Inc.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.