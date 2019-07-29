Twist Bioscience (TWST) Reaches $33.83 After 3.00% Up Move; Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 33.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 20,194 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 79,942 shares with $3.30 million value, up from 59,748 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $51.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 17.85M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.79% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 208,847 shares traded. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.10 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $34.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TWST worth $32.94M more.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Sunday, June 23.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 39,213 shares to 21,051 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 13,515 shares and now owns 11,354 shares. Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northern holds 12.37 million shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 1.60M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 200,983 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.26% stake. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 5.77 million shares. Fund Mgmt holds 0.09% or 315,877 shares. Dupont Capital Corp invested in 41,461 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Whittier Tru Com holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 219 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Duquesne Family Office holds 0.58% or 480,300 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 875,000 shares.

Analysts await Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. After $-0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Twist Bioscience Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% EPS growth.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, makes and sells synthetic DNA products. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It currently has negative earnings. It offers synthetic DNA products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.