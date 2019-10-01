Twist Bioscience (TWST) Reaches $22.43 After 7.00% Down Move; RAVENQUEST BIOMED ORDINARY SHARES C (RVVQF) SI Increased By 24.87%

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.07% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 162,789 shares traded. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $730.30 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $20.86 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TWST worth $51.12M less.

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) had an increase of 24.87% in short interest. RVVQF’s SI was 140,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 24.87% from 112,200 shares previously. With 76,200 avg volume, 2 days are for RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:RVVQF)’s short sellers to cover RVVQF’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.98% or $0.0278 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2043. About 104,177 shares traded or 407.34% up from the average. RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “RavenQuest BioMed (CSNX:RQB) Establishes a Solid Base in What is Set to Become the Biggest Cannabis Market in the World – Midas Letter” on September 05, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “RavenQuest BioMed (CSE:RQB) Enters Cannabis Beverage Market with Specialty Tea Producer JV – Midas Letter” published on September 19, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “RavenQuest BioMed (CNSX:RQB) Producing Consistent Cannabis at Low Cost – Midas Letter” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “RavenQuest BioMed Inc (CNSX:RQB) Expanding Industry Disruptive Growing Technology – Midas Letter” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “RavenQuest BioMed (CNSX:RQB) Orbital Gardens Set the Stage for Vertical Growth – Midas Letter” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Ravenquest Biomed Inc., a cannabis company, focuses on the cannabis production, management services and consulting, and specialized research and development activities. The company has market cap of $23.21 million. The firm was formerly known as Ravencrest Resources Inc. and changed its name to Ravenquest Biomed Inc. in September 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, makes and sells synthetic DNA products. The company has market cap of $730.30 million. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It currently has negative earnings. It offers synthetic DNA products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

More notable recent Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Twist Bioscience to Present at SynBioBeta 2019 – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Twist Bioscience Stock Soared 89% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “These Are The Leveraged ETFs At Play When Trade War Worries Strike – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Twist Bioscience prices IPO at $14, the low end of the range – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Twist Bioscience Grows Q3 Revenue 108%, but Losses Pile Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.