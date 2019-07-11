Twist Bioscience (TWST) EPS Estimated At $-0.83; Last Week Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Steven Madden had 9 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 14. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SHOO in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of SHOO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Susquehanna. Canaccord Genuity maintained Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group. See Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) to report $-0.83 EPS on July, 30.After having $-0.93 EPS previously, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s analysts see -10.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 146,887 shares traded. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Steven Madden, Ltd. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Rothschild Communication Asset Mgmt Us holds 750,954 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). 1.30M are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Stanley reported 0.21% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Raymond James And invested in 51,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership holds 1.54% or 627,438 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 10,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 10,500 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 46,674 shares.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The Company’s Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, and Madden NYC brands, as well as under the third party brands. It has a 20.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wholesale Accessories segment offers Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Betsey Johnson, Madden NYC, Big Buddha, B Brian Atwood, and Luv Betsey branded; and private label fashion handbags and accessories to department stores, mass merchants, value priced retailers, online retailers, and specialty stores; and markets and sells cold weather accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, and other trend accessories under the Cejon, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, and Big Buddha brand names, as well as private labels to department stores and specialty stores.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 410,979 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, makes and sells synthetic DNA products. The company has market cap of $891.60 million. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It currently has negative earnings. It offers synthetic DNA products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

