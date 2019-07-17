Twist Bioscience (TWST) EPS Estimated At $-0.83; Jacobs Asset Management Trimmed Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding

Analysts expect Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) to report $-0.83 EPS on July, 30.After having $-0.93 EPS previously, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s analysts see -10.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 211,105 shares traded. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) stake by 30.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 335,031 shares as Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP)’s stock declined 20.16%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 778,726 shares with $4.14M value, down from 1.11 million last quarter. Bgc Partners Inc now has $1.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 1.33 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Updates Its Outlook For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, makes and sells synthetic DNA products. The company has market cap of $962.96 million. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It currently has negative earnings. It offers synthetic DNA products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $57.94M for 8.28 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

