Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)’s Financial Results Comparing With DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience Corporation 25 26.45 N/A -3.22 0.00 DexCom Inc. 136 12.42 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Twist Bioscience Corporation and DexCom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Twist Bioscience Corporation and DexCom Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twist Bioscience Corporation are 6.5 and 6.3. Competitively, DexCom Inc. has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. DexCom Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Twist Bioscience Corporation and DexCom Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 DexCom Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, DexCom Inc.’s consensus target price is $157, while its potential upside is 2.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Twist Bioscience Corporation and DexCom Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 98.4%. Insiders owned roughly 9.1% of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of DexCom Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twist Bioscience Corporation 11.83% -14.72% 12.76% -2.44% 0% 5.63% DexCom Inc. 2.76% 2.12% -18.49% -18.71% 38.15% 1.41%

For the past year Twist Bioscience Corporation was more bullish than DexCom Inc.

Summary

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.